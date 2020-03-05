Jim Thomas: Read the complete Q-&-A from this week’s Blues chat

Jim Thomas responds to your Blues and NHL questions and comments in the weekly chat hosted by the Post-Dispatch hockey writer.

Sammy Blais’ absence from the lineup Thursday against the New York Islanders was not injury related.

Crowded schedule of games, and need to manage workload, has limited Blues to lighter optionals and morning skates lately.

Defenseman has been out sick; de la Rose will be in lineup again

Allen stops all three shots he faces in shootout and O’Reilly scores

It’s been three weeks since the forward last played; Blais also is back in the lineup after a healthy scratch; Allen in goal

Blues defenseman who collapsed on the bench during a cardiac episode on Feb. 11 won’t play again this season or in the playoffs.

Looks like Bortuzzo will be extra D-man, and Blais the forward who sits.

Jim Thomas responds to your Blues and NHL questions and comments in the weekly chat hosted by the Post-Dispatch hockey writer.