🔥Jim Carrey would do a The Mask sequel with a “crazy visionary filmmaker”🔥

Jim Carrey might have already reprised one of his most popular roles (Lloyd Christmas in 2014’s disappointing Dumb and Dumber sequel), but the actor has claimed he would only do a sequel to another of his iconic films on one condition.

Carrey admitted that, while he would never do a sequel just for the sake of it, he would return to shoot a follow up of The Mask if they found the right director.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the star said, “It depends on a filmmaker really. I don’t want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure.”

The Mask was a major hit when it debuted in 1994, and was one of a string of films which established Carrey as a massive star in the early to mid ‘90s.

Carrey appeared alongside Cameron Diaz, playing a character who turns into a completely different person when he wears a mysterious mask.

The film did spawn a sequel, Son of the Mask in 2005, although neither Carrey nor Diaz featured and the movie was generally derided by both critics and audiences.

Carrey isn’t the only person involved with The Mask to have spoken about the possibility of a new film in recent times.

Mike Richardson, who co-created the comic series on which the original film was based, previously said he would like to see a new version with a female character as the protagonist.

In an interview with Forbes, he said, “I’d like it to be another character film about a person dealing with absolute power.

“The whole theme of The Mask was we all say what we would do if we had absolute power, just like Stanley Ipkiss.”