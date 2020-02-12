🔥Jim Carrey tells journalist 'you' after being asked 'What's on your bucket list?'🔥

An entertainment journalist got an unexpected reply when she asked Jim Carrey what was left on his bucket list.

Interviewing Carrey for his new film Sonic the Hedgehog, Heatworld entertainment reporter Charlotte Long asked the actor: “In the film, Sonic has a bucket list.

“I was wondering, after all you’ve done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?”

Carrey quickly replied: “Just you.”

A surprised Long laughed as Carrey continued: “That’s it. It’s all done now.”

Long replied, “I don’t know what to say to that,” to which Carrey said: “Just own it.”

Long shared the clip to her Twitter account, writing: “Didn’t expect this when I asked Jim Carrey about bucket lists.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is released in the UK on Friday, February 14. The film stars Carrey as the villainous Dr Ivo Robotnik, with the cast rounded out by James Marsden and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

The film is based on the Sonic video game franchise and has been in development since 2014.

It was initially scheduled to arrive last year, but was postponed after negative reactions to Sonic’s appearance in the first trailer lead to a redesign of the character.