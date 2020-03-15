🔥Jim Carrey Reportedly Being Eyed For Major MCU Villain Role🔥

There are a lot of new films coming to the MCU over the next few years and that means a whole new lineup of evildoers will ultimately make the jump from the comics to the big screen. Marvel will undoubtedly be looking to tap some of the industry’s most talented individuals to bring their new villains to life and one name the studio is reportedly interested in is Sonic the Hedgehog star Jim Carrey.

Carrey has been on a bit of a comeback streak lately and fans couldn’t be happier about it. His Showtime series Kidding continues to get decent reviews and his performance in Sonic the Hedgehog was very reminiscent of his days in Ace Ventura and The Mask. That part must have helped him get back in the mindset of the green-faced antihero as well, as he’ll be reprising his role from the 1994 film for the upcoming Space Jam 2. But beyond that, there may be some very exciting things in store for the beloved actor.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us about Carrey’s return in the Space Jam sequel before those leaked photos confirmed it, and that a new Ace Ventura movie is brewing in development, which has since been confirmed – Carrey is one of the names being eyed at Marvel to provide the voice of MODOK in Ant-Man 3. Fans have been speculating over the arrival of the infamous Marvel villain since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and have long-awaited his entry into the MCU. Now, it seems we’ll soon see him in the franchise and it could be The Mask star who brings him to life. At least, vocally.

If you’ll recall, it was reported back in August that MODOK would make an appearance in the She-Hulk Disney+ series. And while a cameo in the show is still on the cards, we also know he’ll have an increased presence in the third chapter of the Ant-Man franchise. The Benefactor, who hired Sonny Burch in Ant-Man and the Wasp, will be the main villain of the film, but MODOK will apparently play a role as well.

And as for Carrey, like we said above, he’s just one name being eyed, but given that this isn’t the first time he’s been linked to an MCU role, it’s clear that Marvel wants to work with him and with the comeback streak he’s on right now, it might be the perfect time to get him involved in their cinematic universe.