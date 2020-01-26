🔥Jim Carrey is up for making a sequel to The Mask and we’re so here for it🔥

Jim Carrey has revealed he’s up for making a sequel to The Mask and we’ve now got everything crossed that this becomes a reality.

Remember the classic 1994 movie? Jim played down and out banker Stanely Ipkiss who comes across a dodgy looking wooden mask, puts it on and all of a sudden becomes his smooth-talking, bank-robbing alter ego, who fights gangsters and steals their girl.

The MVP is arguably Stanley’s dog Milo and Cameron Diaz plays Tina, who Stanley falls helplessly in love with.

It was a firm fan favourite back in the day and Jim recently revealed to ComicBook.com that he could, just could, be tempted to step back into Stanley’s shoes and give us all The Mask sequel that we really want.

‘It depends on a filmmaker, really,’ he said. ‘I don’t want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure.’

Anyone know a guy?

It comes after reports surfaced claiming Jim is currently ‘in talks’ for another Ace Ventura movie.

Morgan Creek Productions and Warner Bros produced and distributed the first two installments, and rumour had it that they were speaking with Jim about the possibility of bringing Ace Ventura back for a third time.

But, before you all get too excited, a rep for Jim sadly crushed all our Ace Ventura dreams and insisted the reports weren’t true.

Fans will next see Jim in the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, a scientist that is after Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz).

And it looks like the film is set to be a hit, with Sonic predicted to bring in £35million during its opening weekend next month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is on track to make roughly £30 to £35 million over the course of its first four days in the US.

Sonic The Hedgehog is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 14 February 2020.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 title revealed as production officially starts

MORE: Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret returns to the rink with new partner Oscar Peter: ‘We have a lot of work to do’





