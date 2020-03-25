🔥Jim Carrey is growing out his beard during quarantine — and invites fellow men to do the same🔥

Comedian Jim Carrey has invited his fellow men to ditch the razor blade and join him in growing a beard while in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mask star has decided to let his facial grooming routine slide during the unexpected downtime, and plans to keep fans updated on his hairy transformation by sharing regular snaps of his progress on social media.

Taking to Twitter to share a selfie on Monday, he wrote, “Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics (sic) so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation.”



MADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 11: Actor Jim Carrey attends the premiere of “Yes Man” at Capitol Cinema December 11, 2008 in Madrid, Spain.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

“Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment,” Carrey continued. “Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether.”

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams is taking up the challenge, only she has chosen to let her body hair grow out.

“Gonna do this with my armpits,” she replied.

Carrey isn’t the only star keeping himself entertained at home by monitoring his hair growth – country star Blake Shelton is growing back his mullet as a “symbol of hope” during the global health crisis.