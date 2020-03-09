🔥Jim Armitage: Opportunists in US shale are to blame if the old order returns🔥

The banker was practically smacking his lips. “At these prices, we’re going to be restructuring the US shale energy industry for the third time.”

A specialist in distressed debt, he was talking last week about the impact coronavirus-hit oil prices would have on North America’s shale gas industry, which has made the US self-sufficient in energy for the first time in modern history.

He could never have guessed how prescient his words were. For, if matters were bad then (oil had just fallen to $52), they’re absolutely stinking now.

The ruckus between Saudi Arabia and Russia has triggered a price war, sending crude down to $31, dropping a bunkerbuster on the whole industry and, with it, the geopolitics of the planet.

Just look at the impact on stock markets: the FTSE 100 has seen one of the biggest falls in its history, with nearly 200 points of the 400-points decline coming from BP and Shell, plus 100 more from the financial sector which supports them.

BP and Shell can survive oil at these levels. For a while. US shale can’t. Operators of US shale facilities are smaller and more vulnerable, and need oil at $40-$60 a barrel to be economic.

Which means today’s collapse in the price is rather convenient for oil-reliant Saudi Arabia and Russia, attempting to retain their dominance of market share in an era of falling demand.

I’m not saying Russia and Saudi orchestrated this from the start, but for years now, they’ve been the grown-ups in the room, crimping output with their Opec buddies to support the oil price. And every time they do, the unshackled opportunists in US shale simply ramp up production again.

If we are witnessing the end of Opec consensus-making, the Americans have only got themselves to blame.

At best, US shale will need to be totally restructured. At worse, we are witnessing a return to the old order of Middle East dominance.