🔥Jim Armitage: Ease the buffers on banks or it could be 1930s again🔥

Speaking as one who demanded banks be forced to beef up their capital buffers after the financial crisis, it sticks in the craw to admit it, but it’s time to let them off the hook. For now.

Regulators and governments made lenders increase the amount of money they hold back to prevent future 2008-style systemic bank failures.

The orders worked. Banks enter the corona crisis with enough capital on hand to survive it.

But those rules now risk worsening the inevitable recession a months-long shutdown of major countries will bring.

They are crimping how much banks can lend to businesses who need tiding over.

Under so-called Basel II laws, banks are now being asked to build up their buffers even further by 2021.

It is time to relax them and make it easier to get cash to those who need it, particularly companies without the high credit ratings required to draw on Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £330 billion rescue loan fund.

Yes, it would juice up the risks in the banking system, but the moves would only be temporary.

As argued here before this week, regulators should also relax the incoming IFRS 9 rules forcing banks to set aside cash earlier for potential bad debts. Again, this needlessly ties up cash that could be helping businesses survive.

Governments and central banks, even the dithering European Central Bank, have taken bold fiscal and monetary action.

To prevent a dismal, 1930s-style depression, regulators must follow suit, just while this storm passes through.