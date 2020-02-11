Jill Scott takes ‘A Long Walk’ through debut album at 20th anniversary concert

A tour celebrating a classic album’s anniversary can take one of a few approaches. A segment of the show can be devoted to the album. Or the artist can perform the full album and fill out the show with other hits.Or there’s Jill Scott’s way of doing it.When she says her current tour is a 20th-anniversary celebration of her 2000 debut album, “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1,” she means it.Scott’s sold-out show Sunday at the Fox Theatre — the second stop on a tour that kicked off in Kansas City — gave fans exactly what she’d promised, along with a bonus encore song and another influenced by the success of “Who Is Jill Scott?”The album ushered the Philadelphia-bred singer onto the music scene during a new era of organic “neo soul” artists such as Maxwell, Erykah Badu, D’Angelo and Musiq Soulchild. Scott’s ascent included an assist from her fellow Philadelphia brothers the Roots.“I’ve been bringing you my heart for 20 years,” she told the audience. “I have no intention of stopping.”

Taking the stage in a shimmery, multicolored jumpsuit, with her famously big hair, Scott performed “Who Is Jill Scott?” from top to bottom — no medleys, no beats skipped — and offering colorful commentary throughout. At just under two hours, the set was more than full.During the first two songs, “Do You Remember” and “Exclusively,” Scott was literally pulling herself together, constantly adjusting her large earrings and changing into a pair of shoes.“I want you all to know this is a live happening,” she said, which led to her having to restart “Exclusively.” She stressed that all the vocals and music were live, courtesy of her 10-piece band, which drew huge cheers.The low-key set was accompanied by video, and a pair of interpretive dancers performed during several songs. During “Do You Remember,” fans saw vintage clips from classic African American films and TV shows including “Claudine,” “Sparkle,” “Harlem Nights” and “Good Times.”“A Long Walk,” “The Way,” “Gettin’ in the Way,” “I Think It’s Better,” “Love Rain,” “Slowly Surely” and “Honey Molasses” were comfortable strolls through the Grammy-nominated album. Her vocals, pristine as ever, packed plenty of punch. Her shrieks during “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” were bone-chilling.

Scott left the stage momentarily, returning in African garb for “It’s Love.” She joked that performing isn’t as easy as it once was, but that she still loves it.Pondering 20 years of “Who Is Jill Scott?,” she thanked fans for allowing her music in their bedrooms, cars and kitchens — and just for singing along. She also spoke of her life before the album, doing everything from domestic work to demolition; selling 8,000 copies of the album in its first week and watching it grow; and learning some of the industry’s bitter lessons early on. She detailed the latter with “Dear Mr. & Mrs. Record Industry” from “The Original Jill Scott From the Vault Vol. 1,” a collection of outtakes released just after “Who Is Jill Scott?Bringing the show to a close, she told fans she would perform a song that wasn’t on the album but would be perfect to send them home with: “Golden,” a crowd favorite.DJ Kut of St. Louis got the crowd warmed up before Scott took the stage.

