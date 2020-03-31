🔥Jewellery label Missoma debuts super-cool chain belts and sunglasses chains🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Chain belts have been firmly clipped and clinking around as a trend since last summer.

But despite their popularity on and off the runways, finding cool, quality options that sit, pricewise, between the cheap plastic-y diamante options on offer on the high street and the fabulous but fabulously expensive chains being sold at the likes of Chanel, has not been easy.

Fear not friends, for there is good news. Uber popular fashion jewellery brand Missoma, a favourite of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s, has today dropped a range of gorgeous gold early-naughties inspired chain belts that should satiate your chain-based desired.

The belts, which start at £269 and come in four different styles, follow the launch of hair accessories and jewellery pouches last year. The designs are an expansion of the brand’s newly launched Twisted collection and also the super popular Lucy Williams collaborations. They’re plated in 18k gold, come in two different sizes, and can be worn at the hip or waist – or even as a necklace if you like something really chunky.

Missoma chain belt

“Jewellery is about being playful, whilst adding that final touch to your outfit that puts a spring in your step,” says brand founder Marisa Hordern. “At times like this it’s easy to forget, but trust me, if you’re reading at home at your desk and you’re not wearing any jewellery, hop up from your desk and put on some earrings, a necklace or a bracelet. How do you feel now? Cue instant uplift.”

Missoma sunglasses chains

Missoma has also today dropped two styles of 18k gold plated sunglasses chains on the site, the designs of which are inspired by the brand’s classic chain necklaces, amped up into super practical, summery accessories.

Missoma chain belt

“We’re decorating life, and it’s all about playing around with expression,” says Hordern. “Our new accessories are breathing new life into every day styling – and they’re functional too, making your dressing so much more exciting. Everyone needs that little lift when you get ready in the morning.”

Prices from £125 – £299. Shop them here