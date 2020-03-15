🔥Jet2 cancels flights to France due to coronavirus travel restrictions🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Airline Jet2 has announced it is cancelling all flights to Lyon, Grenoble, Paris and Nice after France imposed travel restrictions over coronavirus.

It comes after the carrier said it would be suspending all flights to Spain, the Baleriac Islands and the Canary Islands yesterday.

A statement added: “This is a fast moving and complex situation, and we would like to thank our customers for their understanding.

“The health and safety of our customers is always our number one priority.”

More follows…

