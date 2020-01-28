🔥Jet Set: Upgrade Your Travel Style for Your Next Getaway🔥

Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer
Sun Bum Day Tripper
Even if you think you’re going to a wintry locale, it’s always a good idea to bring some kind of SPF—and if you are headed to the beach, it’s better to pack the sunscreen instead of coughing up money on the overpriced products in your hotel. This TSA-friendly set includes a sunscreen lotion, lip balm and even an aloe lotion. $19.99, Sun Bum.
Courtesy Sun
Beachgold Bali Lionel Dress
This brand is entirely designed and created in Bali, and the beach-ready pieces are ideal for an easy summer dress to pack for your next getaway. $170, Beachgold Bali.
Courtesy Beachgold Bali
Frame Travel Set
We love any kind of cashmere set, especially one with a scarf, eye mask and socks. $177, Frame.
Courtesy Frame
Moroccan Oil Dry Shampoo
Dry shampoo is crucial on busy trips, and luckily for those of us with darker hair, this brand recently released a new shade that won’t make it look like you have dandruff. $10.50, Moroccan Oil.
travel products
Courtesy Moroccan Oil
Amavii Benjamin Sunglasses
This Gigi Hadid-approved style comes in three different fit options, for any face shape. $155, Amavii.
Courtesy Amavii
PopSockets PopGrip
We had our reservations about this whole fad a while ago, but being able to prop up your iPhone to watch that tv show you downloaded on a particularly brutal travel day is a game changer. $14.99, T-Mobile.
Courtesy T-Mobile
Lancer Skincare The Method Travel Collection
This three-piece skincare set includes Dr. Lancer’s The Method polish, cleanse and nourish products. $135, Lancer Skincare.
Courtesy Lancer Skincare
Lunata Cordless Flat Iron Styler Plus
This cordless flat iron is way easier to pack than your other hair tools, and comes with rechargeable batteries and a USB port. $185, Amazon.
Courtesy Lunata Beauty
Desmond and Dempsey Pineapple Pajama Set
A cute pajama set is a staple in travel wardrobes, and we love this short pineapple print style. $156.75, Desmond and Dempsey.
Courtesy Desmond and Dempsey
We’re in the depths of winter right now, so perhaps a beach vacation should be next on your jet set itinerary. From Gigi Hadid-approved sunglasses and the perfect beach dress to a cordless hair iron and adorable pajamas, these are the travel pieces we love right now.