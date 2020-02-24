🔥Jessie J dances with Channing Tatum's daughter in adorable video🔥

Jessie J has shared an adorable video of her dancing with her boyfriend Channing Tatum’s daughter Everly.

In the clip shared on her Instagram story, the pop star can be seen dancing with Everly, using a red scarf as a prop – with the pair accidentally knocking over a glass of celery juice in the excitement.

“Scarf – 1, My turn – 4 lol, Celery juice – 0, Evie – 100,” wrote Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Cornish.

Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who is currently pregnant with her second child, her first new fiance Steve Kazee.

Dewan and Tatum were married for nine years and announced their separation in April 2018.

Jessie J – In pictures

Jessie J and Tatum split in December 2019 after being together for about a year – but confirmed they were back together last month with their first red carpet appearance.

In January, Tatum hit back at an Instagram user who commented: “Jenna looks better with you.”

‘Hey Alex, I don’t usually address s**t like this… Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it,” he wrote.

‘And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess,” he continued. “And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts.”