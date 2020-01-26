🔥Jessie J asks Channing Tatum if she has lipstick on her teeth during cute red carpet moment at Grammys gala 🔥

Jessie J and Channing Tatum can’t get enough of each other now they’re back together and their cute display at the pre-Grammys gala on Saturday night was just everything.

Step Up actor Channing joined Jessie as her date for the star-studded Grammys bash, held in Beverly Hills, to honour Diddy as he was given the Salute to Industry Icons award.

Music royalty turned out the for party, including the likes of Beyonce and Jay Z, and guests were treated to performances from Lil Kim, John Legend, Faith Evans and Chance the Rapper to name a few.

But the moment we’re living for is when Jessie asked boyfriend Channing if she had lipstick on her teeth while posing on the red carpet.

With his arm wrapped around her, he gives a quick little shake of the head and says no, before they go right back to posing like the loved-up pair that they are.

Cuuuute.

Jessie and Channing first got together in October 2018, six months after Channing split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who he was married to for nine years and shares daughter Everly, six, with.

They briefly split in December, but confirmed they were back together with a few PDA-filled posts on Instagram.

And when one fan commented that Channing ‘looked better’ with his ex Jenna, he had no time for shade being thrown at girlfriend Jessie. In fact, he called out that fan there and then while declaring his love for the Bang Bang hit-maker.

‘Hey Alex, I don’t usually address st like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it.

‘If you can’t not be a horrible person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… Please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.

‘And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex.’

Although, Channing was quick to add: ‘And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn st around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Billie Eilish appears in good spirits after revealing she contemplated suicide while struggling with clinical depression

MORE: Billie Eilish appears in good spirits after revealing she contemplated suicide while struggling with clinical depression





