🔥Jessica Biel celebrates her birthday with husband Justin Timberlake🔥

Jessica Biel celebrated her birthday with a pyjama party hosted by husband Justin Timberlake.

The actress, 38, shared a series of photos on her Instagram of herself in pyjamas beaming from ear to ear while Timberlake presented her with cake.

“Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas,” she wrote.

“I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing.”

Showing her appreciation for her husband, she added: “Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party.

“And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.”

Timberlake also posted a tribute to his wife on her special day, saying “Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life… A new adventure every day and a treasure to me,”

Justin Timberlake – In pictures

“I can’t wait to share many more of these with you. Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general.

“You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you.”

Things haven’t been plain sailing for the couple recently after Timberlake was pictured holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright in November 2019.

He later posted a statement to Instagram saying that he regretted his behaviour after drinking “way too much that night.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote in December.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

He apologised to his “amazing wife” Biel and his family “for putting them through such an embarrassing situation” and vowed to focus “on being the best husband and father I can be.”