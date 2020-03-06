🔥Jessica Batten's most iconic Love Is Blind moments🔥

Love Is Blind has provided no shortage of memorable TV moments, but it’s fair to say that Jessica Batten is the breakout star from the hit Netflix show​.

Jessica had us hooked from start to finish with her quirks, red wine drinking, and, of course, her conflicting feelings for partner Mark Cuevas and Matt Barnett (yup, we forgot he had a first name, too).

In the end, Messica (as her co-stars aptly nicknamed her) made it down the aisle… before walking out and leaving Mark absolutely heartbroken. Ouch.

Take a look at her most defining moments from the show…

Think of this as a Jessica appreciation post (Netflix)

1. Allowing her dog to drink wine from her glass

Jessica made it pretty clear throughout the series that she was a huge fan of both red wine and her golden retriever, Payton.

But when she lowered her glass to give some of her drink to her pooch, viewers were suitably confused – and the scene became instantly iconic.

One person commented on Twitter: “[sic] Can we also just talk about this Love Is Blind clip where Jessica is forcing Mark to explain that he’s mature for a 24-year-old while she lets her dog take a big ole gulp of wine from her glass (alcohol is obviously toxic for dogs).”

Despite whispering “she [the dog] loves red wine” at the time, Jessica has since said that it’s not a habit she regularly indulges in.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “I definitely have never done that before. I won’t do that again.”

2. Being Messica

We love her as much as the next viewer but goodness, Jessica can be messy.

According to co-star Lauren Speed, Jessica earned her nickname for her behaviour on the joint bachelorette party.

Speaking to Page Six, Lauren commented: “That night was crazy as everyone could see, and it was a mess. Let’s admit it was a mess, and Jess rhymes with mess, so then ‘Messica’ was born.”

In one episode, after a few red wines, Jessica flung her arms around Amber, telling her: “I won’t go after your dude.” Readers, she went after her dude.

3. The baby voice

Viewers soon noticed the (slightly creepy) “sexy baby voice” Jessica seemed to put on when talking to men.

It was quite a common feature when she was in the ‘pods’ and when she got out of them, she seemed to frequently flick between her normal tone and baby voice.

4. Flirting with Barnett

For Barnett’s birthday, Amber assembled a handful of the cast mates for a little celebration.

After some red wine and whisky, Jessica cornered Barnett to “get everything out there.”

With her own fiancé just a stone’s throw away, she told him: “There were 48 hours in the day and I thought about you for 46, it was insane.”

She then questioned Barnett’s feelings towards Amber saying: “I never thought you would be with someone like her.”

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again, eh? Though maybe it’s best if you don’t do this when you’re engaged…

5. Her dislike of Mark being ’emotionally available’

Jessica often had a lot to say about Mark and in one of her most memorable moments, she told cameras that she didn’t like how “emotionally available” her partner was.

It came during *thatdog scene, as she and Mark discussed the age gap (yet again) and how she would never be able to compare to his mum.

Clearly realising Jessica’s waning attraction to him, Mark desperately tried to convince her they could work through anything.

Then, with special thanks to the show’s editors, the camera cut to a face-to-face debrief with Jess, in which she said: “Mark is very emotionally available and to me that’s a red flag.” Sorry… What?

6. When she proved Love Isn’t Blind… sort of

We all knew that she would leave Mark at the altar, so really it came as no surprise when she made a last-minute run for it.

If we’re honest, Mark was only ever a fallback after Barnett rejected Jessica.

Despite her initial claims that the experiment worked and that she had formed a natural, emotional bond with Mark, it soon became clear – pretty much from the moment she saw him in the flesh – that she was not into him.

The pair were one of the few couples who didn’t get physical on the trip to Mexico, and things pretty much went downhill from there.