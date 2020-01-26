🔥Jess Thirlby targets future medal upgrade after England claim familiar bronze at Nations Cup🔥

England 65 – 63 South Africa
Jess Thirlby has backed her young England side to outgrow their third-place tag in future tournaments after they clinched bronze at the inaugural Nations Cup with a pulsating victory over South Africa.
Having masterminded a comeback against the Spar Proteas last week, Thirlby has more than demonstrated her tactical nous in this tournament and she proved it again by orchestrating her side’s win in the dying minutes.
South Africa had bronze within their grasp but the aerial threat of Ellie Cardwell, returning to the fray at goal-attack alongside George Fisher, helped the Roses restore a two-goal cushion before a ruthless Stacey Francis interception sealed victory.
England’s bronze at last year’s World Cup in Liverpool under former head coach Tracey Neville came at the expense of their eighth semi-final defeat in the competition. In reaching another play-off match here, there were no changes to the script but Thirlby believes she can rewrite the narrative she has inherited.
“It’s certainly not in my psyche to stay in that ‘third-place’ mentality,” she said. “Everything that drives me about this job is because we’ve got unfinished business. We’ve never made a World Cup final and we need to medal in that. I don’t really think about bronze-play offs. If that’s our feat, then so be it, but I think this team is better than that and they’ve got a bright future.”
This tournament was about exposing more players to the red dress, trialling new combinations and forming the foundations of a side which will look to defend its Commonwealth title on home soil at Birmingham in 2022. Thirlby opted for the same starting combination which rallied late on in their defeat to Jamaica on Saturday evening and the continuity showed early on.
World champions New Zealand, meanwhile, underlined their credentials as the best team in global netball after overpowering Jamaica 67-56 to be crowned Nations Cup winners. For Thirlby, the same niggling question remains: when – and how – will this evolving group of players bridge the gap with the Silver Ferns? The answer might lie in this year’s Superleague season, where Thirlby is hoping to uncover additional talent.
“One thing I always want is competition for places and upward pressure,” she said. “For those players who want to come back into the fold, I think the gap will have closed when they return. That’s where we need to be. There’s no complacency in this group.”