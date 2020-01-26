🔥Jess Thirlby targets future medal upgrade after England claim familiar bronze at Nations Cup🔥

England 65 – 63 South Africa

Jess Thirlby has backed her young England side to outgrow their third-place tag in future tournaments after they clinched bronze at the inaugural Nations Cup with a pulsating victory over South Africa.

Having masterminded a comeback against the Spar Proteas last week, Thirlby has more than demonstrated her tactical nous in this tournament and she proved it again by orchestrating her side’s win in the dying minutes.

South Africa had bronze within their grasp but the aerial threat of Ellie Cardwell, returning to the fray at goal-attack alongside George Fisher, helped the Roses restore a two-goal cushion before a ruthless Stacey Francis interception sealed victory.

England’s bronze at last year’s World Cup in Liverpool under former head coach Tracey Neville came at the expense of their eighth semi-final defeat in the competition. In reaching another play-off match here, there were no changes to the script but Thirlby believes she can rewrite the narrative she has inherited.

“It’s certainly not in my psyche to stay in that ‘third-place’ mentality,” she said. “Everything that drives me about this job is because we’ve got unfinished business. We’ve never made a World Cup final and we need to medal in that. I don’t really think about bronze-play offs. If that’s our feat, then so be it, but I think this team is better than that and they’ve got a bright future.”