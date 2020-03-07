🔥Jess Phillips says MPs have to be reminded 'that women exist'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour MP Jess Phillips has said that female politicians constantly have to remind fellow MPs “that women exist”.

Speaking at the Women of the World Festival at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Saturday, the former leadership contender added: “The most political act that almost any woman does in politics is just be in the room.”

Ms Phillips, who was promoting her book Truth To Power: 7 Ways To Call Time On BS ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, urged women to “keep rebelling” to bring about structural change.

She said systemic changes do happen, “but they are rare in that you can name them”, and cited the examples of the founding of the NHS, women’s suffrage and the national minimum wage.

The MP for Birmingham Yardley added that structures are systemically wrong or skewed, “and once you understand that you can start thinking about structural change”.

Ms Phillips, who has two sons, highlighted how the lack of affordable child care has hamstrung efforts to close the gender pay gap.

She pointed out the UK’s Industrial Strategy has no provision for childcare despite it being one of the biggest factors affecting the nation’s ability to work.

She called for penalties for companies that breach the Equal Pay Act, citing fines or banning businesses from the right to bid for Government contracts as “a lever the Government could pull”.

Ms Phillips, who previously worked for the charity Women’s Aid, said the Government’s pledges to tackle domestic abuse are an example of structural change that she helped to bring about.

She added that since 2015 there has not been a budget that does not include some funding to tackle the issue.

“There has been structural change – when they think, ‘f, what is Jess going to shout at us?’” she said.

“That’s what you can do as a backbench MP – they try and avoid the thing that you are going to say, especially if you have a platform.”

She continued: “The most political act that almost any woman does in politics is just be in the room, just to remind people we exist.

“It’s a huge amount of graft for women because being in every room means you have to work harder and go to really boring meetings,” she added.

“That is still the fundamental problem with every political party. There is not one party that has got it right.”

When asked about the best way to bring about change by an audience member, she said power relied on people feeling overwhelmed.

She continued: “Powerful structures tell you there is nothing you can do about it.

“Power will do anything to survive – it will take risks, it will do dangerous things to survive.

“Power structures are like that. They will behave badly and tell you that you can do nothing and try to put you off.”

But she added: “Nothing changes without a crisis – people aren’t arsed about things until something bad happens.”

Ms Phillips, who ran her leadership campaign under the slogan “Speak truth, win power”, told the audience one of the biggest shocks of arriving in Westminster was how chaotic it was.

“If you saw behind the curtain of Westminster you wouldn’t think that (politicians) could fake the moon landings – we can barely get a cup of tea on time.”

She revealed she now compulsively watches Westminster-based sitcom The Thick Of It.

Ms Phillips added: “The best training I had to be a politician was being a barmaid, because you have to talk to people with abhorrent views.”

A vocal critic of Jeremy Corbyn, Ms Phillips dropped out of the Labour leadership race in late January despite making it to the second round after she failed to secure any union or affiliate support.

She said at the time: “The Labour Party will need to select a candidate who can unite all parts of our movement, the union movement, members and elected representatives. And I have to also be honest with myself, as I said I always would be throughout this campaign.

“At this time, that person is not me. In order to win the country, we are going to have to find a candidate, in this race, who can do all of that, and then take that message out to the country.”

