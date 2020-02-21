Last

Jericka Duncan is a national correspondent for “CBS This Morning” based in New York. Duncan, who has been a CBS News correspondent since 2013, has reported such significant stories as accusations against R Kelly, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein; the shooting deaths of four Marines and a Navy sailor in Chattanooga; the 70th anniversary of D-Day and Normandy; as well as a variety of national breaking news stories. In 2018, she spent time in Washington D.C. covering the White House and most recently was one of the first network correspondents on the ground to cover the passage of Alabama’s most restrictive abortion bill since Roe v. Wade.Duncan is an Emmy-nominated journalist who has received several awards for her reporting, including two National Edward M. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, and honors from the Associated Press and the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, which named her Journalist of the Year in 2012.Before joining CBS News, Duncan spent three years at KYW, the CBS-owned TV station in Philadelphia. At KYW, she earned first place from the Associated Press for a series of reports on disabled adults who were held captive in a social security scam. Duncan also covered Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Before that, Duncan was a reporter for WIVB (CBS) in Buffalo, N.Y., from 2007 to 2010. While there, she received a local Emmy Award in the best morning show category for her winter storm coverage in 2008. In 2009, she was one of first reporters at the scene of a plane crash near Buffalo that killed 50 people. Her coverage contributed to the station winning two national Edward M. Murrow Awards. She began her career in 2005 in nearby Elmira, N.Y., where she covered the search for Ralph “Bucky” Phillips — the longest manhunt for a fugitive in state history. Duncan received a New York State Broadcasters Association Award for Best Spot News Coverage in 2007.Duncan graduated from Ohio University in 2005 with a degree in communications. She is a 2005 NAACP Image Award recipient. In 2006, she was a fellow at a North Carolina A&T conference on childhood obesity. Duncan is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys and Girls Club and the Black Leadership Commission on AIDS. In her spare time, she enjoys running, reading and spending time with her family.Follow Jericka Duncan on Twitter

