🔥Jeremy Vine called a 'c***' live on air by caller on his Channel 5 show🔥

Jeremy Vine was left dumbstruck on his Channel 5 show this morning when a caller branded him a “c***” live on air.

During a segment about Valentine’s Day, Jeremy was speaking to a viewer called “Tim from Lancashire”.

After declaring that he’d never bought his wife a Valentine’s Day card during their entire 28 year marriage, Tim dropped the c-bomb out of nowhere.

“We’ve been married 28 years and never bought into Valentine’s Day cards,” he said, before declaring: “And you’re a c***.”

Jeremy Vine had to rapidly apologise after the caller sweared live on air (Channel 5)

Groans of anger could be heard in the studio before Vine was then forced to apologise to viewers for the explicit language.

He said: “I must apologise for the language used by that caller, who by the way, as he started talking I thought, ‘this guy’s not for real.’

“Really sorry for that, we do everything we possibly can to avoid any bad language on the show.

“We know it offends some viewers. It’s darn right rude to everyone when a caller can’t control their language.”

Vine’s predecessor Matthew Wright also had to deal with his fair share of callers using explicit language on his show The Wright Stuff.

In January 2018, a caller managed to call his ex partner a “b****” live on air twice in a row.