Jeremy Piven returning to Helium Comedy Club

Jeremy Piven arrives at the world premiere of “Vice” on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello

Jeremy Piven is back at Helium Comedy Club with shows June 4-6. Shows are at 8 p.m. June 4 and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 5-6.Ticket prices are $35 with VIP available.Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.Piven last performed at Helium Comedy Club in 2018.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The past several weeks alone, top-tier concert announcements have arrived at a staggering pace, including one that’s poised to be the year’s biggest show: the Rolling Stones on June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

The show is the first major announcement to come from Chesterfield Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

She sang the Beatles’ “All My Loving.” Nick Jonas fought to have her on his team.

Kraftwerk’s St. Louis show is believed to be the acts first show here since 1975.

Santana wil play songs from the “Supernatural” and from the Woodstock eras, and tracks from the 2019 album “Africa Speaks.” There will also be surprises.

Kraftwerk’s St. Louis show is believed to be the acts first show here since 1975.

The musical lineup and other programming will be announced in the spring.

St. Louis native says she tries to edit her raw material when her parents are present — but not for her two Pageant shows.

Kraftwerk’s St. Louis show is believed to be the acts first show here since 1975.

Tool recently won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest.” The band performed at Enterprise Center in May 2019.

Jeremy Piven arrives at the world premiere of “Vice” on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)