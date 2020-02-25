🔥Jeremy Ngakia's 'fantastic' display vs Liverpool star Sadio Mane impresses West Ham captain Mark Noble🔥

Mark Noble has hailed West Ham youngster Jeremy Ngakia for his assured display against Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson at Anfield on Monday.

Right-back Ngakia was thrown in for only his second Premier League start against Liverpool, and the 19-year-old was excellent in the 3-2 defeat.

With Ryan Fredericks likely to be out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury and Pablo Zabaleta a veteran at 35, Deptford-born Ngakia could have an important role to play in West Ham’s fight to stay up.

Noble said: “I thought the young boy at right-back was fantastic, playing against one of the best strikers in the world in the minute in Mane.

“I said to him, what a thing that is to say to everyone when you get older.

“Who was your first game against? Liverpool. Who was your second game against? Liverpool away!

“It is incredible for him but it is nice to see the young players coming through and you need a lot more of that.”