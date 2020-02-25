🔥Jeremy Ngakia starts for West Ham against Liverpool at Anfield🔥

David Moyes has handed teenage right-back Jeremy Ngakia a surprise start as West Ham take on Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield.

The 19-year-old made his debut in the 2-0 defeat against the Reds at the London Stadium last month, and tonight’s appearance will be only his second in senior football. He has been a regular in recent months for the club’s U23 side.

Having been criticised for his defensive tactics in the defeat to Manchester City last week, Moyes appears to have ditched his back-five formation, with Ngakia preferred to veteran Pablo Zabaleta at full-back.

January signing Tomas Soucek again joins Declan Rice and captain Mark Noble in a three-man midfield, but Felipe Anderson comes in to support Michail Antonio and Robert Snodgrass in attack with Arthur Masuaku dropping out of the squad completely.

LIVE! Full match commentary of Liverpool vs West Ham

Jarrod Bowen, who made his debut as a late substitute in the City defeat, is made to wait for a first start for his new club as he joins the likes of Sebastian Haller and Manuel Lanzini on the bench.