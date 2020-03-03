🔥Jeremy Ngakia reveals the role West Ham fans have played in his breakthrough🔥

West Ham youngster Jeremy Ngakia is desperate to keep impressing the club’s fans and is on a mission to give manager David Moyes little choice in picking him.

The right-back, who made his first-team debut against Liverpool earlier this season, has started the last two Premier League games in the absence of the injured Ryan Fredericks and ahead of veteran Pablo Zabaleta.

Moyes has made it clear he wants to tap into the club’s academy and bring through further talent, having looked into bringing Grady Diangana back from his loan at West Brom in January before injury put an end to that possibility.

Ngakia, 19, has relished his chances and is hungry for more.

“I’ve just got to keep building on what I’ve been doing,” Ngakia told the club website. “Obviously I’ve played three games and I want more, so I’ve got to keep trying my best to stay in the team, keep it up and work hard for the team.

“I’ve just got to keep trying to make it hard for the manager not to pick me, and just keep it up, because the hard work’s paying off and I’ve got to keep going, more and more.”

Having twice faced Liverpool, the victory over Southampton on Saturday was the first he had experienced at first-team level – and has credited Hammers supporters for helping him find his feet.

“That felt amazing,” said Ngakia. “I’m happy for the team and happy for the fans. It’s a great feeling, unbelievable – I just want to keep this up.

Moyes got a much-needed win at home to Southampton on Saturday. (REUTERS)

“I feel the fans’ love. It just gives me the energy, more energy on the pitch, it’s amazing.

“I just want to thank the fans because without them I wouldn’t have the energy they’re giving me, so it’s amazing. Keep it up – please!”