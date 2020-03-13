It’s coming. Moving from the “contain” to the “delay” stage is not simply moving to the second of four stages — it’s saying we will have a pandemic in this country and we had better get ready.

The Government believes we are four weeks behind Italy. Superb contact tracing by Public Health England probably helped buy us that time. The bad news is that up to 10,000 people may now be infected in the UK. Globally now there is stark difference between countries and regions that appear to be winning against the virus such as Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and Chinese provinces outside Wuhan — and those places such as Italy, Iran, France and Germany that are not.

What do we need to do to maximise our chances of success? The Government is rightly following scientific advice — but even scientists have to make judgments and assumptions to inform their modelling.

One month ago few would have thought a lockdown would be acceptable in a democracy. However, 89 per cent of Italians back the measures being taken there with 78 per cent prepared to support even tougher measures according to one poll. To date, we have assumed school closures would mean NHS staff could not get to work because of childcare responsibilities. But what if schools were asked to run skeleton classes for the children of key workers?

Jeremy Hunt (Chris McAndrew / UK Parliament)

The key priority in this “delay” phase is to do what the scientists call “flattening the peak”. If five per cent of the population were infected, more than 150,000 people would need intensive-care beds. In December we had just 4,048 adult beds. No health system in the world can withstand that kind of pressure, so if we are to avoid the heartbreaking scenes being reported from Lombardy (considered one of the best healthcare services in Europe) we need to spread the demand for such beds over as long a period as possible.

So what have the countries that appear to have fought off the virus been doing? Look at Thailand, the first country outside China to report a case but which still only has 75 cases. They introduced early travel restrictions and community screening. Or Singapore, which had its first case on January 24 but still, despite huge business connections with China, has only 187 cases. Singapore made an early decision to restrict social activities by older people. Or consider Japan which, despite being the second country to get the virus outside China, appears to be succeeding in slowing its growth. They have closed schools, started disinfecting handrails and door handles in airports and told travellers and airport staff to wear face masks.

Most striking of all is the story within China itself. Even taking account of possible under-reporting it is extraordinary than Shanghai is reporting just three deaths. They introduced draconian travel restrictions which you may say are impossible for a democracy — until you look at the success of nearby Taiwan which was reporting just 50 cases today.

The UK today has half as many cases again as Wuhan did when it went into lockdown. One study has suggested that if Wuhan had gone into lockdown a week early, the number of people contracting the virus would have been reduced by two thirds. Had it been done a week later three times as many people would have caught it. At the end of February, Iran had about the same number of cases as we do now — 11 days later they had more than 8,000. Even Korea went from 388 to more than 4,000 in 10 days. So the evidence is clear — acting early matters. But what are the actions that work?

Perhaps the most important thing is contact-tracing anyone who has been in contact with a Covid-19 patient, isolating them and testing them. Public Health England is extremely experienced at doing this as I remember from the Ebola crisis, and it may well be thanks to their efforts (alongside luck which does play a role in these situations) that we have those critical four weeks.

However, there are other things the more successful countries have done that we are not currently doing. I was surprised they weren’t announced yesterday and I hope they will be soon. “Social distancing” — measures that stop people getting too close to each other — is the most important.

Most healthy adults and children will recover quickly if they catch the virus, but the worry is they could pass it on to older or more vulnerable people. Why are we allowing visitors to care homes then? Travel bans are a last resort but many people could be encouraged to work from home — and reduce crowding on the Tube, buses and trains.

I hope and trust we will hear more from the Government on these kinds of actions very soon, because short-term inconvenience is infinitely better than the heartbreaking scenes we are now seeing in Italy. The clock is ticking.

Jeremy Hunt MP is chair of the health and social care committee and a former health secretary