🔥Jeremy Corbyn demands more coronavirus testing and better protection for NHS staff battling Covid-19🔥

Jeremy Corbyn has demanded better protective equipment for NHS staff battling Covid-19 and a higher coronavirus testing rate in the UK.

The leader of the opposition set out his demands in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

He said: “Why are so many frontline NHS staff still waiting for personal protective equipment?

“These dedicated public servants are risking their lives to save lives. They deserve the best protection possible.”

Mr Corbyn also said that he was “extremely worried about the capacity and resilience of the social care system”.

He added that NHS staff “must be urgently tested so that those who do not have the virus can return to work”.

The outgoing Labour leader added that the Government should strengthen social distancing rules by closing down building sites and factories, while urging Mr Johnson to give more support for people whose work has been affected by the crisis.

Mr Corbyn said that the crisis gives the UK an opportunity to shape the future of its society for the better, saying that the country can emerge with its “fabric strengthened”.

He wrote: “The coronavirus crisis is highlighting the extent of our dependence on each other and the many ties of mutual aid that, woven together, make up the fabric of society.

“We can emerge from this crisis with that fabric strengthened – but it requires a recognition that we can no longer tolerate the inequality and insecurity that has left all of us weaker than we should have been in the face of this pandemic.”

Mr Corbyn’s comments come after criticism from healthcare workers over the lack of personal protective equipment available to the NHS.

A group of nearly 4,000 medics begged Mr Johnson to “protect the lives of the life-savers” in an open letter to the Sunday Times.

The Government is sending around 200 million items of protective and cleaning equipment to NHS hospitals and facilities, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said last week.

The UK has capacity to carry out 10,000 Covid-19 tests per day and aims to increase the rate to 25,000 per day by late April.

But a former WHO director has said that the UK is not doing enough testing compared to countries like Germany – which is already carrying out 70,000 tests per day.

Professor Anthony Costello told the BBC: “We have 44 molecular virology labs in the UK. If they were doing 400 tests a day we would be up to Germany levels of testing and that is perfectly feasible.”