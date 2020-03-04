🔥Jeremy Corbyn booed as he presents accolade at British Kebab awards🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Jeremy Corbyn was booed as he presented an accolade at the British Kebab Awards last night.

The outgoing Labour leader, who is the MP for Islington North, smiled despite the hostile reaction from some sections of the crowd as he announced the winner of the best kebab restaurant in north and west London.

Mr Corbyn, whose Labour party suffered their worst General Election defeat since 1935 in December, told the crowd: “My test of a kebab restaurant because of predilection not to eat meat is, sorry about this – I can’t ignore the truth that I am a vegetarian – is that, does it contain salad and do they have good falafels?

“That has divided the audience. But can I tell everyone who operates a kebab restaurant or uses one, they are something very nice and very special in our community.”

Jeremy Corbyn was booed by some sections of the audience (PA)

A number of other politicians attended the event, including London mayor Sadiq Khan, Conservative business minister Nadhim Zahawi and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.

Among the winners were vegan kebab chain What The Pitta, which scooped the award for best London takeaway.

Co-founded by Cem Kaymaz-Yildiz and Roj Gul, it began selling at pop-ups around London in 2017 before opening a permanent store in Shoreditch.

Thousands of members of the public voted for the 150 finalists to face the judges, who included the Labour MP Carolyn Harris, Conservative MP David Warburton, journalist Ash Sarkar, and Cobra beer sales director, Samson Sohail.

Ibrahim Dogus, Lambeth-based restaurateur and founder of the Kebab Awards said: “The kebab is an unsung cornerstone of high streets across the country, and the simply superb quality of this year’s entries shows that British small businesses can more than compete on a world stage of cuisine.

“What is also just as important is that we must not let Brexit hinder the UK’s flourishing restaurant and takeaway industries, which employ so many people often from migrant backgrounds.”

According to the British Kebab Awards, more than 1.3 million kebabs are sold across Britain every day, with the industry contributing £2.8 billion to the economy annually.