🔥Jeremie Boga would consider Chelsea return to rejoin 'talented' generation🔥

Chelsea academy graduate Jeremie Boga says he would consider a return to Stamford Bridge after having shone at Sassuolo.

The 23-year-old joined the Italian side for a fee of €3million (£2.8m) in 2018 and has racked up 11 goals and five assists in 52 appearances.

Chelsea made a buy-back clause – thought to be around €20million (£18.7m) – a condition of his sale when he left the club, who have seen a number of former players – including Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah – go on and shine elsewhere having not been given a chance.

Under Frank Lampard, things have changed a little at Stamford Bridge, with a host of Boga’s former academy teammates being given their shot in the first team.

Having taken his chance elsewhere, Boga would consider a return to the Premier League should Chelsea take up their option to bring him back.

“When I was there, it was Willian, Hazard, Pedro,” Boga told The Athletic. “When Mourinho was there, it was Salah.

“There were a lot of good wingers. For me, it has always been if I can’t play, then I will try to go on loan or try to go somewhere to improve, then maybe come back one day.

“I think our generation was one of the best Chelsea ever had.

Boga celebrates with Chelsea team-mates during an FA Youth Cup game in 2013 (Getty Images)

“We had so many talented players. It was not easy but every weekend, we were so used to winning 2-0 or 3-0.”