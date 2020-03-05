Jeremiah Johnson puts lyrics first on new ‘happy record’ with a Southern rock twist

Jeremiah Johnson

Photo by Angela Renee Girardier

With “Heavens to Betsy,” Jeremiah Johnson has made what he says is his “happy record,” one on which he puts the songs first, puts his life out front and leverages a move from blues to Southern rock.“I wanted to do something that was me and was completely original,” the St. Louis guitarist-singer says. “A lot of these songs are the story of my life right now.”Johnson just finished five weeks on the road in Germany as part of the Blues Caravan tour with Whitney Shay and Ryan Perry.He says “Heavens to Betsy,” the follow-up to “Straitjacket” (2018), is his attempt to make an album that reflects the music he heard growing up.“I’m a product of the KSHE (classic rock radio station) era,” he says. “My parents listened to all the classic rock stuff, which wasn’t classic at the time. I grew up listening to that stuff and going to concerts at the Kiel Auditorium and the Arena (Checkdome).”It’s a departure, considering Johnson has made a name for himself in the blues community.“Blues music is important to me, and I love it,” he says. “But at the end of the day, I’m still more of a Southern rock blues guy. I’ll never be a traditional blues player. I will be a guitarist who plays the blues.”With “Heavens to Betsy,” he says, he started with the lyrics; with blues songs, he often begins with the guitar and adds lyrics later.“This was a situation where I sat down with a lot of lyrics and literally said, ‘I’m going to write this song about this.’ Some songs came out in 30 minutes. Some took a couple days. And I wanted it to be songs I could completely play on the guitar.”The new song “Leo Stone” is about the excitement and joy that comes with being a new father. It was written before the birth of his son, Leonardo Stone Johnson.While in the basement finishing the song, Johnson’s fiance called him from upstairs to say it was time to go to the hospital. At age 46, Johnson wasn’t sure he would have children.“It’s hard for me to sing it without crying,” he says. “I’m going to save it for when I get home with the band.”“Forever and a Day” is about being away from his family while on the road. The song has fun with intentionally cliched lyrics.“Long Way Home” is about his grandmother who battled dementia during her last five years of life. “It was a really horrible ordeal,” Johnson says. “There was a moment when she remembered me for the last time. If I had known it would be the last time she would remember who I was, I would have said a lot.”As much as Johnson loves his new album, he says he has no idea whether it’ll do well.“I don’t care if it’s accepted or not,” he says. “I put my heart and soul in it. It’s from the bottom of my heart.”

Jeremiah Johnson

Photo by Angela Renee Girardier

“Heavens to Betsy” gets its official St. Louis rollout with an album release concert Saturday evening at Off Broadway. It’ll be the first live performance of the new material, and Johnson promises fans are in for one heck of a show.“It’s going to be a celebration. My fans have been waiting for me to make a record for a long time.”After more promotional shows for Johnson’s album in the U.S., the Blues Caravan tour will resume, with stops in Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom and other locations.On the Blues Caravan tour, Johnson, Shay and Perry perform individually before playing together as a group.“We’ve got a really good show,” Johnson says. “Both of them have new albums too. It’s a nice mix. All three of us are a little different in how we approach our music. It makes for an interesting show.”Johnson had to leave his regular band behind for Blues Caravan; the performers share musicians.“This is completely different from what I’m used to,” he says. “I’m used to having the same guys I work with on every show. I’m the kind of guy who likes to work with the same band. It was tough, but it’s a sacrifice everybody in my band understands.”The tour is all about gaining new fans and being able to return down the road with his own band.“It’s a real opportunity to get my name out there and build a future for me, and for me to prove I can work with other people and do well,” he says.And it’s something Johnson believes he had to do now.“I’ve been working at this all my life. I’m 46. There’s not going to be a whole lot more opportunities that are going to show up.”What Jeremiah Johnson, Otis • When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue • How much $15 • More info ticketweb.com

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The 18-year-old singer hopes her current time on “The Voice” will further showcase the talent that comes out of St. Louis.

The show is a stop on the “Wheels of Soul 2020 Tour.” St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon are also on the bill.

The show is a stop on his “Shady Grove 2020 Tour.”

“The 85 South Tour Live” with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean is at Chaifetz Arena on July 5. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The past several weeks alone, top-tier concert announcements have arrived at a staggering pace, including one that’s poised to be the year’s biggest show: the Rolling Stones on June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

Fogerty will perform Creedence Clearwater Revival hits and more.

Blackberry Smoke’s “Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N’ Roll” is at the upcoming St. Louis Music Park on July 17. The …

Ticket to Rock allows fans to purchase one ticket covering all four rock shows.

She says the tour is my biggest and boldest show yet and it’s a joy to perform. I hope you love it.” Tickets go on sale Friday.

The comedian-actor is known for his recurring role on “Will & Grace” and more.