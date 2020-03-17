🔥Jennifer Lopez shares 'what I wish I'd known about being 50 when I was younger'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Even Jennifer Lopez’s schedule has come to a halt as coronavirus cases continue to increase across the US. But the triple-threat singer, dancer and actress hasn’t let it slow her down.

Speaking with ELLE magazine on what was meant to be the launch day for her shoe line with DSW, Lopez opened up about how turning 50 in July has really impacted her life.

“I’ll tell you what I wish I’d known about being 50 when I was younger: It’s not over. When I was in my 20s, I don’t know what I thought about being 50 except that it was basically just the end,” she told the magazine.

Jennifer Lopez (Designer Brands Inc.)

“I didn’t think I’d be in the best shape of my life. I didn’t think I’d be able to say that in a way, my career is taking off, even though I’ve been going for a long time, you know?” Lopez said about aging.

“I have so much experience now. I have the knowledge that, if I use it, is a huge advantage. The narrative women are told is that you’re kind of put out to pasture at a certain age. And what I’ve found is that it’s the total opposite,” she added about what she’s learned over the years.

“If you keep working hard and pushing yourself, you can be better as a person physically, mentally, emotionally. Stop asking, ‘Will I look like that?’ and just ask, ‘What do I want to do next?’ Because you can make it happen.”

(Getty Images)

Of course, Lopez also shared a few details about her new shoe collection, exclusively available at DSW, which she announced just last month on Instagram. Among the more expected stiletto options, fans will find in the lineup, Lopez sad that there are also plenty of sneakers to choose from.

“I was a tomboy growing up. And even when I was a dancer in my late teens and early 20s, it was all about Doc Martens, Timberlands, and combat boots,” Lopez explained.

“And I’m from the Bronx, so I’m kind of a born sneakerhead – where I come from, your sneakers say a lot about you. So sneakers are a big part of the new line. Believe it or not, I do wear them a lot.”

(Invision/AP)

Noting that she’s adhering to the government recommendation that Americans stay home and avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people, Lopez stated her hope that her shoes could serve as a bit of a distraction from coronavirus fears.

“We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high,” she said, having shared she’s in Los Angeles with her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

“I don’t know anything that makes me happier than shopping for a pair of shoes. To be honest with you? I think there’s a lot of online shopping going on right now. And that’s not to make light of this very serious situation, and the people working very hard to stop it. But we have to stay human and we have to keep our sense of humor in hard times, as well.”