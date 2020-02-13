🔥Jennifer Lopez launches shoe line with Camuto Group and DSW🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’ve ever dreamed of dancing the night away in Jennifer Lopez’s enviable shoes, your time has come – the popstar is launching her own footwear brand.

Jenny From the Block is already an actress and singer, but now the “hardest working woman in showbiz” is set to add another string to her bow.

​Camuto Group announced the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez. The brand will offer both shoes and bags, with shoes (likely with some Hustlers-inspired heels) coming first in spring 2020 and handbags directly after. Her brand will be available at DSW Warehouses as well as on the website.

Jennifer Lopez (Designer Brands Inc.)

“There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

“We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self,” Lopez said in a press release.

The collection is expected to include a mix of super high heels, sneakers to make sure you can choreograph your own Super Bowl halftime performance and even ankle boots (pair those with a Juicy Couture hoodie for ‘I’m Real’ vibes). Lopez has also promised studs, bright colors, animal prints and crystals aplenty.

And you won’t have to wait long – the capsule collection drops in March.

Next up, we want her to launch a skincare brand – that way, the rest of the world could finally find out how she maintains an almost Benjamin Button level of youth and beauty. ​