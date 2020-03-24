🔥Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal who initiated their first kiss in couples challenge game🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez have your daily quarantine entertainment covered.

The couple has been sharing updates about how they’ve turned self-isolation into a family fun event with help from J.Lo’s twins and A-Rod’s two daughters.

After mastering TikTok dance challenges and playing baseball (of course), The Lopez-Rodriguez house just shared their latest, Family Feud-inspired game – and it gave fans a hilarious inside look at J.Lo and A-Rod’s relationship.

As the couple sat side-by-side in their backyard (with their eyes closed to avoid a cheating scandal), they were asked a series of either/or questions, pointing to whoever they determined was the correct response.

First up, they were asked to show who initiated their first kiss, and Lopez and Rodriguez both agreed it was J.Lo. But by the second question, the disagreements started coming.

When asked who apologizes first after a fight, they both pointed to themselves, which happened again when deciding who is funnier. J.Lo couldn’t make up her mind regarding who is more romantic, but she definitely felt she was the more patient one in the relationship (unfortunately, A-Rod did not agree).

Rodriguez and Lopez at the 2017 Met Gala (Getty Images)

It turns out Lopez is the better cook of the pair, and she also takes longer to get ready in the morning. And while J.Lo may have initiated the first kiss, the couple revealed it was A-Rod who said “I love you” first.

The two answered a few other questions as well, with Rodriguez sharing the full video on his Instagram and Lopez posting it to her TikTok with the hashtag couples challenge. Here’s to hoping some more of our favorite celebrity duos take on the #coupleschallenge.