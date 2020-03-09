🔥Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'flip the switch' in new TikTok video🔥

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are the latest stars to take part in the Flip the Switch challenge on TikTok – and it’s nothing short of iconic.

Inspired by the Drake track Nonstop, which features the lyrics “I just flipped the switch,” the viral challenge sees TikTok users swap places, dance routines or outfits, often while standing in front of a mirror.

In Lopez’s TikTok video, the Hustlers star wore a tight white dress while performing some classic J.Lo moves including a hip shake.

Meanwhile the basketball star stood beside her wearing sunglasses and a suit jacket.

@jlo

Wait for it…😂♥️ @arod13

♬ original sound – bellalambert

When they “flipped the switch,” the couple transformed into one and other, with J.Lo then wearing the suit jack and sunglasses holding the camera while A-Rod dances in the dress.

The couple’s celebrity friends commented on the video, with Lenny Kravitz writing “get it bro” and Jermaine Dupri commenting with several crying laughing emojis.

The Flip the Switch challenge also hit the hedalines over the weekend when Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon posted a video with former US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

McKinnon, who impersonated the Massachusetts senator on the US sketch show throughout her campaign, dressed up as Warren in a blue pantsuit, with the politician wearing an identical outfit.

The hilarious clip sees Warren filming McKinnon dancing in a mirror, before they swap around so she can perform some similar moves.

Generally when the “flip the switch” line plays, participants turn the lights on and off before they switch places.

Social media users have also been doing the challenge with their friends, parents and grandparents.