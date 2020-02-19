🔥Jennifer Lawrence has reduced her NYC penthouse by £2.6 million🔥

The luxe New York duplex apartment has indoor and outdoor kitchens, and spectacular views over the Hudson River.

Jennifer Lawrence has dropped the asking price of her Manhattan penthouse by £2.6 million.

The Hunger Games star, 29, originally put her NYC base on the market for £11.8 million but has struggled to sell it.

She bought the place for £11.9 million in 2016, so it seems she overpaid — not that it would have been a problem.

Lawrence, best actress Oscar winner for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, was the world’s highest-paid actress at the time.

She’s still ultra-busy on movie sets, leaving her little time to spend at her 4,073sq ft three-bedroom East Coast duplex.

It has indoor and outdoor kitchens and great views of the Hudson River.