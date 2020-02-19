jennifer-lawrence-has-reduced-her-nyc-penthouse-by-2.6-million

🔥Jennifer Lawrence has reduced her NYC penthouse by £2.6 million🔥

News
John koli0

The luxe New York duplex apartment has indoor and outdoor kitchens, and spectacular views over the Hudson River.

Jennifer’s Manhattan penthouse for sale — and other A-list homes…

Jennifer Lawrence has dropped the asking price of her Manhattan penthouse by £2.6 million.

The Hunger Games star, 29, originally put her NYC base on the market for £11.8 million but has struggled to sell it.

She bought the place for £11.9 million in 2016, so it seems she overpaid — not that it would have been a problem.

Lawrence, best actress Oscar winner for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, was the world’s highest-paid actress at the time.

She’s still ultra-busy on movie sets, leaving her little time to spend at her 4,073sq ft three-bedroom East Coast duplex.

It has indoor and outdoor kitchens and great views of the Hudson River.

Related Posts

“porgy-and-bess”-stars-on-why-the-opera-still-resonates-today

“Porgy and Bess” stars on why the opera still resonates today

mariya smith
prisoner-of-war-camp-water-tower-in-essex-for-sale-as-dramatic-home

Prisoner of war camp water tower in Essex for sale as dramatic home

John koli
lebron-james-delivers-moving-speech-on-kobe-bryant-before-first-los-angeles-lakers-game-since-helicopter-crash

LeBron James delivers moving speech on Kobe Bryant before first Los Angeles Lakers game since helicopter crash

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *