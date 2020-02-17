🔥Jennifer Hudson and Dr Dre pay touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star Game🔥

Jennifer Hudson, Dr Dre and Magic Johnson led the tributes to late basketball great Kobe Bryant at the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Lakers icon Bryant – an 18-time All-Star, four-time All-Star Game MVP and 1997 Slam Dunk Contest champion during his illustrious career – died last month along with 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Before the All-Star game began at United Center in Chicago, Academy Award-winning singer and actress Hudson performed an emotional rendition of popular 1934 song “For All We Know” – previously recorded by the likes of Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday and Nat King Cole – as a montage of Bryant pictures flashed in the background.

That stirring performance was preceded by a tribute from Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who spoke touchingly of the losses of Bryant and former NBA commissioner David Stern before leading an eight-second silence in reference to one of two jersey numbers worn by Kobe during his 20 years as a Laker and later retired.

Fans were also wowed by a stunning video tribute from rapper and producer Dr Dre, which featured the best moments of Bryant’s memorable career.

There were other notable nods to Bryant during the All-Star Game, with Team Giannis [Antetokounmpo] all wearing no24 – the other number worn by Bryant as a Laker – and Team LeBron [James] donning no2 in tribute to Gianna.

Magic Johnson also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and late former NBA commissioner David Stern (AP)

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard won the All-Star MVP award that was recently renamed in honour of Bryant after a 30-point outing for Team LeBron, who triumphed 157-155 thanks to a last-gasp free throw from current Laker and Chicago native Anthony Davis.

This year’s contest featured a revamped format – including a target score in the fourth quarter that was also in tribute to Bryant – that has been widely praised for improving the intensity and level of competition in the annual exhibition spectacle.