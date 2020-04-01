🔥Jennifer Garner walking her cat in a stroller has us asking a lot of questions🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

As you can imagine, it’s slim pickings for the paparazzi now that self-isolation is well underway. With red carpet events, nights out at trendy restaurants or clubs and essentially any other kind of human interaction on hold, it’s safe to assume it’s become a dull job.

But one photographer struck gold in these celebrity-less times. In her daily allotted outdoor time, Jennifer Garner (and her three children with former husband Ben Affleck) took her cat for a walk…in a stroller. Stepping out in her Los Angeles neighborhood, Garner looked on as one of her daughters pushed the cat, who was slightly hidden behind a stroller covering.

As someone who religiously checks Garner’s Instagram feed for hilarious cooking adventures and fangirl ballet posts, I considered myself pretty in-the-know about Garner’s pets, but this one got me.

From the actress’ Books With Birdie videos, I was well aware of her adorable golden retriever pup, Birdie – including her inability to sit still for an entire story. I even knew Garner owned some Lizzo-loving chickens from a few of her posts (I would love to blame my extensive Jennifer Garner knowledge on coronavirus, but sadly this was pre-quarantine, so I have no excuse).

The fact that Garner has a cat is brand new information to me, and something that I have just a few questions about. Does this cat have a name? How come it never joins Birdie for story time? And does she take it for stroller walks around town frequently? (From the way it casually sits upright, all signs point to yes.)

But most importantly, I’m left wondering when exactly Garner got this cat? Perhaps it’s a longtime pet. Or it’s entirely possible that Garner, too, has been so consumed by Tiger King that she just had to have a cat of her own.

The mystery may never be solved, but at least it’s something to help differentiate our self-isolation days.

When Garner isn’t keeping us entertained on social media (or by walking her cat), she is an ambassador and board of trustee member for the global children’s rights organization, Save The Children. Earlier this month, Garner and actress Amy Adams announced the launch of Save The Children’s partnership with No Kid Hungry for a project called Save With Stories.

Garner even appeared on Good Morning America on April 1 (from her home in LA) to explain the initiative, and how it helps to provide for the reported 30 million children that are without access to meals because of school closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.