🔥Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams give back during coronavirus school closures🔥

Jennifer Garner is teaming up with fellow actress Amy Adams to read books to their Instagram followers – and it’s all for an extremely good cause.

Garner announced her new project, Save With Stories, on Instagram to her more than eight million followers on Monday afternoon in a video alongside Adams.

The caption explained that the new account will provide “a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books.”

Garner wrote, “We are galvanizing (without hair and makeup!!) as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between @savethechildren and Share Our Strength’s @nokidhungry (and thank you to our founding publisher, @scholasticinc ♥️).”

She went on to explain that 30 million children in the United States rely on their schools for food, with many schools serving students both breakfast and lunch.

“School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and #SaveTheChildren and #NoKidHungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help!” she said in her lengthy caption.

The Alias actress and Adams are raising money for these families in need. Garner wrote, “These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom.”

She’s now asking her followers to donate – even just $10 – or to text SAVE to 20222.

The Save With Stories account has amassed more than 5,000 followers today, including Reese Witherspoon. Both Adams and Garner have already chosen their first books.

This isn’t Garner’s only philanthropic moment – she previously asked her followers to share what they’re working on so she can support them and she’s been sharing their stories on Instagram.