🔥Jennifer Aniston's dog Sophie is obsessed with The Bachelor and we couldn't relate more🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Jennifer Aniston has outed her pitbull mix Sophie as a dog with taste, as she shared videos of her pet rapturously watching The Bachelor on Tuesday night.

As the Friends star watched the finale of the American reality TV show, she filmed her dog sitting beside her and staring at the face of contestant Peter Weber in her living room.

She posted a series of videos of Sophie, which she captioned, “In last night’s news…Sophie is very invested in this.”

Jennifer Aniston’s dog Sophie watching The Bachelor (Instagram / @jenniferaniston)

The posts were accompanied by a sweating dog and rose emoji. Aniston asked Sophie, “What do you think Soph?”

After the dog totally ignored her, she said, “Riveted. Riv-e-ted.”

Aniston is the owner of several dogs and after her split with actor Justin Theroux, it is believed a terrier called Clyde also lives with her alongside Sophie.

She also previously owned a white German Shepherd called Dolly, who passed away last year and who she honoured with Theroux in a spiritual ceremony.

She also later got a custom necklace to honour her late dog, which featured a cameo of Dolly’s face.

Aniston was not the only celeb glued to their screens last night over The Bachelor, as singer Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more hosted their own viewing parties.

(Instagram / @selenagomez)

In fact, Gomez announced to her friends that contestant Madison Prewett “NEEDS US” in a group chat shared to Instagram and shared pictures of rose petals scattered around her home to set the mood.

Kim Kardashian’s custom The Bachelor cakes (Instagram / @kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian joined her sister Kendall and Hailey Bieber, who is married to Justin Bieber.

They had three custom The Bachelor cakes for the occasion, which featured photos of Peter Weber, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, and additionally she shared a video of her ringing The Bachelor host Chris Harrison after the broadcast claiming she was “getting all the tea.”

She did not, however, spill it.