🔥Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have ‘fallen back in love after going on secret dates’🔥

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have started falling ‘back in love’ after going on a string of ‘secret dates’ following their reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The former couple began married in 2000 in a widely publicised wedding before divorcing in 2005.

A source close to the pair told The Mirror started feeling a spark again after ‘going on at least five dates’.

Jennifer and Brad drifted apart after the Troy actor left her for Angelina Jolie.

They revealed: ‘I don’t think she’s ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie.

‘It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything – forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on.’

We can’t handle all this nostalgic love, we need to sit down.

The source continued: ‘All he can talk about is Jen. They have reignited their romance and I haven’t seen either of them this happy in years.’

After reuniting at the SAG Awards, fans lost their collective minds watching the Friends actress hug and kiss her former beau.

It all happened backstage after Jennifer, 50, had accepted her award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show.

Brad, 56, was also mingling in the winners’ room after scooping outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for playing Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

And then they bumped into each other giving us all the photo opportunity we’ve dreamed about since their devastating split 15 years ago.

#BradPitt says “oh wow” and watches Jennifer Anniston’s #SAGAwards speech backstage pic.twitter.com/Ng8WMnIwuJ — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) January 20, 2020

The pair seemed thrilled to see each other and briefly had a chat before Jennifer walked off to continue her evening, but not before embracing hands, with Brad watching as she walked away.

That hand-hold though!

Moments before, Brad was caught stopping to watch Jennifer accept her award on a big screen backstage and couldn’t have looked prouder.

This a lot to process already, the 2000’s are coming back in full swing.





