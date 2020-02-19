🔥Jenna Dewan announces Steve Kazee engagement days after Channing Tatum divorce is finalised🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Dancer Jenna Dewan has announced her engagement to Steve Kazee, just months after Dewan revealed she was pregnant on Instagram.

She and her new fiancee shared a engagement portrait on social media, accompanied by an emotional caption and lots of love from celebrity friends including Olivia Munn and Emily Van Camp.

Dewan shared a picture of the pair kissing as she displayed her ring, which was designed by Nikki Reed for her sustainable jewellery brand Bayou with Love.

She captioned the post, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart.”

Friends including Minka Kelly, Olivia Munn and Emily Van Camp all piled into the comments to leave strings of heart emojis and congratulations messages.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter, also called the pair “beautiful souls” and said, “You two are a true reflection of soul mates and love. So happy for you.”

She also shared an action shot from the proposal itself on Instagram stories, which saw Dewan hold her hands up in shock as a teary-eyed Kazee held out a ring box.

Dewan officially divorced her ex-husband Channing Tatum on February 11, following a two year separation.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, they will have shared custody over their 6 year old daughter Everly.

They were married for nine years after meeting and falling in love on the set of the film Step Up, but announced their split in April 2018.

Dewan said last year in her book Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday that their divorce was a “tumbling avalanche”, adding that she had no prior warning that Tatum had moved on with singer Jessie J and was “blindsided” by the news.

On Tuesday, Kazee also shared the same engagement picture, but posted a vow in his caption.

He wrote, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Kazee also teased in his Instagram stories that they would be sharing “more on this ring and the beautiful humans who helped bring it to life” in the days to come.

Dewan announced she was pregnant last September and since then, the Flirty Dancer host has shared a number of baby bump photoshoots and videos.

One of them included a nude shot of her in a sheer dress as she demonstrated her ballet skills, pointing her toes – to which Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wrote, “To keep that pointe and to have that releve…ON A COUCH… PREGNANT!!!… BRAVAAAA”

Last week prior to the engagement announcement, Dewan wrote a post about Kazee in which she called herself the “luckiest girl alive.”

She wrote, “You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you.”

“I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive,” she finished.