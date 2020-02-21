Jeffrey Boyd challenges City Treasurer Tishaura Jones in August primary

1 of 2

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones speaks at an Office of Financial Empowerment presentation on elder fraud at the O’Fallon Park YMCA on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Lauree Peterson-Sakai (right) of Wells Fargo Advisors led the discussion. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Alderman Jeffrey Boyd speaks at a forum in 2017 at the Thomas Dunn Learning Center, 3113 Gasconade Street. ©Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

This article will be updatedST. LOUIS — Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, a longtime critic of City Treasurer Tishaura Jones’ oversight of city parking operations, says he’ll try to unseat her in the August Democratic primary.Boyd was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the treasurer’s control of parking funds, the outcome of which is still pending.The suit wants to give more authority over the money to the Board of Aldermen and the city Board of Estimate and Apportionment and less to the treasurer, an independent county-type office.The Missouri Supreme Court last month dismissed Jones’ appeal of a circuit judge’s 2018 decision voiding state laws outlining the treasurer’s role but didn’t rule on the merits of the case.Instead, the high court said it can’t consider an appeal yet because the lower-court judge has yet to rule on some other points raised by plaintiffs in the case.”The City is long overdue to have total control of its parking operations,” Boyd said in a statement. “I will work with the Board of Aldermen” and state legislators “to ensure that this is a reality.”This won’t be Boyd’s first race against Jones.He was among those losing to Jones in a four-way race for treasurer in the 2012 primary.The two also ran against each other in the 2017 mayoral primary. Jones narrowly finished in second to the winner, Lyda Krewson, while Boyd trailed in fifth place.Jones is considering running again for mayor next year but Boyd has said he will not do so.Boyd’s entry into the treasurer’s race makes it likely that Jones will have to use some of her campaign fund on a re-election effort this summer that she could otherwise devote to a possible mayoral race next year.

