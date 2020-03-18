🔥Jefferson, Warren counties announce restaurant and bar restrictions🔥

Restaurants and bars in Jefferson and Warren counties will be closed to “on-premises consumption,” county officials announced Wednesday.Jefferson County’s new rules start Friday at 12: 01 a.m. and will last 15 days, County Executive Dennis Gannon’s statement says.The Warren County Commission imposed the news rules effective 12: 01 a.m. Thursday, with no stated expiration date.The Warren County order encourages businesses to offer carry-out options, as well as delivery and window service options. It says up to 10 people will be allowed inside businesses to pick up their orders, but only if patrons stay six feet apart.Gannon’s statement stresses that the order is not closing food establishments, microbreweries and the like. It cites the advice of medical professionals and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and says “temporary adjustments for public health reasons are needed.” Gannon also urged residents to continue to support the businesses.The announcement says in-person meetings of county boards and commissions have been canceled.