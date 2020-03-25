Jefferson County’s fourth COVID-19 case is female between 10 and 20 years old

Jefferson County’s fourth case of COVID-19 is a female between 10 and 20 years old.The county’s Health Department announced the fourth case on Tuesday but only confirmed Wednesday that the person was young.Officials refused to be more specific.Brianne Zwiener, a spokeswoman for the health department, said officials only release a victim’s age range in multiples of 10. She released no information about if and where the female attended school.Zwiener said the case was travel-related. The female had just returned from travel and was isolated after returning home, Zwiener said.This is the younger person of the four in Jefferson County to test positive for COVID-19 so far. The others are a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s, and a woman in her 70s.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

“Many of the drive through testing sites are using commercial labs to get their results,” a health department official wrote. “It sometimes can take a couple days to get the results back.”

Alexander Cartwright came to Mizzou in the fall of 2017

Parson defends decision not to close schools statewide

The attendance boundary changes start in the fall of 2021.

Parson defends decision not to close schools statewide

Superintendent Mark S. Penny, in a letter to parents, said the district was told of the test on Wednesday.

Parson defends decision not to close schools statewide

Parson defends decision not to close schools statewide

Howard Fields, 35, is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis, a support and networking group for black educators.

Mice don’t catch the coronavirus, so Dr. Michael Diamond’s lab is improvising.