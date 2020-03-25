Jefferson County’s fourth COVID-19 case is female between 10 and 20 years old

Jefferson County’s fourth case of COVID-19 is a female between 10 and 20 years old.The county’s Health Department announced the fourth case on Tuesday but only confirmed Wednesday that the person was young.Officials declined to be more specific.Brianne Zwiener, a spokeswoman for the health department, said officials only release a victim’s age range in multiples of 10. She released no information about if or where the person had attended school.Zwiener said the case was travel-related. The person had just returned from traveling and was isolated after returning home, Zwiener said.This is the youngest person of the four in Jefferson County to test positive for COVID-19 so far. The others are a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.Statewide, 255 people in Missouri had tested positive for COVID-19 by Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

