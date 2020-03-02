Jefferson County woman dies in car crash on Highway 141

A woman from House Springs, Missouri, died in a car crash early Sunday in Jefferson County.The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Samantha J. Graves, 31.About 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Graves was driving north on Highway 141 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra. The car ran off the left side of the highway and struck the end of a guardrail near Ridgewood School Road.The patrol said Graves was not wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Dominic Wilbourn, of Swansea, was being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

Danayeous M. Macon, 18, of St. John, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death last week of Kameron J. Dorsey.