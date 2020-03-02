Jefferson County motorist charged with stabbing man in road rage attack

Mark Casteel was charged after allegedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident on Feb. 28, 2020. Image courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man has been charged with assault after authorities say he stabbed another man in a road rage incident.The Jefferson County sheriff’s office Sunday said Mark Casteel, 36, is accused of punching a man and stabbing him in the neck on Friday evening.Casteel is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. According to police, the 44-year-old victim was riding on an all-terrain vehicle with his girlfriend; Casteel was driving a Toyota Corolla with a male passenger. Casteel and the victim got into a shouting match while stopped near the intersection of Roberts Drive and Spring Drive south of De Soto, police said.Casteel got out of his car and knocked the ATV over, and the two passengers fell off. Casteel then punched the 44-year-old man, police said. Casteel then used a knife to cut the victim’s neck, officers said.The victim, who was not identified, was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital, where he was in serious condition.Casteel was arrested later that same night at a residence in the 12600 block of Hyfield Road, just east of De Soto. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bail.

