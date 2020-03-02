Jefferson County man with prior DWI convictions faces murder charge in deadly crash, charges say

Richard L. Nicely Jr. was charged Feb. 25, 2020, with second-degree murder and driving while intoxicated in a November 2019 crash that killed Paul Scaglione and seriously injured a passenger in Scaglione’s vehicle.

JOEL CURRIER

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County man with at least four previous drunken driving convictions is now facing murder, DWI and other charges in a November crash that killed an 88-year-old man.Richard L. Nicely Jr., 33, of the 8400 block of Lake Drive, was charged Feb. 25 with second-degree murder, three counts of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash on Nov. 29 along Highway B and Klondike Farms Road. The murder count against Nicely is called felony murder, which is when someone dies during the commission of a felony. The underlying felony in this case was felony DWI-chronic offender.Authorities said Nicely’s northbound Dodge Grand Caravan crossed into southbound traffic about 12:15 p.m. and struck a Chrysler Concorde driven by Paul D. Scaglione, 88, of Dittmer. Scaglione was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Joanne Scaglione, who was 87 at the time, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.Charges said that after the crash, Nicely had a blood alcohol content of 0.23 percent, or nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent. He’s also charged with fleeing the scene of crash on highways B and EE in Jefferson County fewer than 10 minutes before colliding with Scaglione’s car.At the time of the crash, Nicely was on probation for a 2019 felony DWI conviction, having been released from prison in July after serving 120 days. Court records show Nicely also has DWI and excessive blood-alcohol convictions in Jefferson County from 2017, 2013, 2007 and 2005.Nicely did not have a lawyer in his latest case, according to court records. He is being held without bail on the latest charges.

