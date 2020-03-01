Jefferson County man charged for stabbing another man in the neck in road rage incident

Mark Casteel was charged after allegedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident on Feb. 28, 2020. Image courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed another man in what police said was a road rage incident, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office authorities said Sunday. Mark Casteel, 36, is accused of punching a 44-year-old man and stabbing him in the neck on Friday evening. Casteel is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. According to police, the victim was riding on an all-terrain vehicle with his girlfriend and Casteel was driving a Toyota Corolla with a male passenger when Casteel and the victim got into a shouting match while stopped near the intersection of Roberts Drive and Spring Drive south of De Soto.Casteel got out of his car and knocked the ATV over, and the two passengers fell off. Casteel then started punching the 44-year-old man, police said. Then Casteel used a knife, lacerating the victim’s neck, officers said. The victim, who was not identified, had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital; he was in serious condition, but is stable. Casteel was arrested later that same night at a residence in the 12600 block of Hyfield Road just east of De Soto. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bail.

