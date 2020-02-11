Jefferson County estate includes castle, golf course and 2,400 acres — and a $24.75 million pricetag

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

FESTUS — A castle tucked away on 2,400 acres, visible to the outside world only from water or air, is on the market for $24.75 million — more than twice the asking price of any luxury property for sale in the St. Louis area.It’s being touted as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a private estate that includes a furnished castle with a conference center and an 18-hole golf course, according to the listing by Cushman & Wakefield real-estate firm.Union Pacific has owned the nine-bedroom, limestone mansion with a gun tower used in the Civil War for more than 30 years, and used it as a corporate retreat. But in 2018, the railroad decided to close it as part of companywide cost-cutting measures.”It’s immaculate,” said Michael Hanrahan, the listing agent. “They’ve done a fantastic job maintaining it.”But few people outside the company have been allowed on its grounds on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River, and it has been shrouded in mystery. The estate goes by several names, including Selma Hall and Selma Farm. But most locals still call it Kennett’s castle for the wealthy family who built it more than 160 years ago.Four much smaller houses sit on the property, as does a hunting-and-fishing lodge overlooking a lake and shooting range.The 6,400-square-foot conference center that once was a stable includes meeting rooms in silos with 30-foot ceilings and a patio with a view of the pool and tennis court, as well as eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a kitchen and a fitness room. The Course at Castle Ridge golf course has a 5,900-square-foot clubhouse, and its cart paths and ponds “are accented by the same locally excavated limestone used for the castle,” the listing says. Golf carts and maintenance equipment are included.A string of influential families and companies have owned the property, where future King Edward VII of England reportedly once spent an extended stay. It has been for sale since around the beginning of this year, said Michael Hanrahan, the listing agent.And who might purchase such a posh and pricey property?Hanrahan said potential buyers could include a company looking for a conference center or corporate retreat. Or perhaps a resort operator, or someone very wealthy.In 1996, the McDonnell Douglas Corp. bought one of the most famous estates in St. Louis County to create a learning center. The company paid $7 million for the Vouziers mansion — a French country chateau built by Joseph Desloge in 1926 in a wooded area near the Missouri River — and the 286 acres surrounding it north of Florissant, just west of New Halls Ferry and Shackelford roads. It’s now part of the Boeing Leadership Center.Finding comparable properties for sale on such a huge expanse of land is, well, challenging.”It’s really difficult when you talk about this type of property,” said Bob Boyer, assessor of Jefferson County. Apartment complexes in the county sell in that price range and above, he said. Union Pacific has allowed assessor personnel on the Selma Farm grounds only a few times in recent decades, the office said, and it has used aerial photos to assess the property, about three miles south of Festus.The castle’s price is millions and millions above the most expensive single-family home for sale in Jefferson County, which is part of a Dittmer cattle farm that’s being sold for $1.5 million, according to the real-estate firm Zillow.A 13,000-square-foot house on more than 1,000 acres in Brumley, Missouri, about 150 miles southwest of St. Louis, is listed for $15 million, according to the Property Shark website that ranks it as the most expensive house for sale in the state.It has been on the market for nearly six months.In the St. Louis area, the Westbury Estate in Ladue is the most expensive house on the market with a $10.9 million price tag, according to Zillow. The 20,000-square-foot house sits on more than four acres and includes a “gentleman’s lounge and conservatory.” It has been listed since Sept. 12.The listing for Selma Farm plays up its history, saying it “long been a meeting place for the ambitious and the influential.”

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Kennett’s castle

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

There’s a building boom in the Midtown area surrounding SLU’s campus.

St. Ann-based grocer to reduce its debt by more than $400 million under an agreement with a majority of its lenders

The change will affect viewers who use a rooftop or indoor antenna. It will not impact cable and satellite subscribers.

The district will begin looking at programs beyond its borders under new CEO expected to be named soon.

The company, founded in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1981, makes and distributes partially baked, self-rising flat breads and pizza crusts.

The company said it would close stores in lower tier malls, and explore new off-mall formats, as it looks to tackle plummeting mall traffic in the United States.

The head of the nonprofit that shut down the Loop Trolley amid financial problems urges them to follow St. Louis Mayor Krewson’s lead and encourage Bi-State’s board to run the line.

Bader alleges that drift from the herbicide dicamba has damaged his peach trees and made his 1,000-acre operation no longer sustainable.

Taubman owns or leases 26 regional shopping centers in the United States and Asia, while Simon has stakes in more than 220 malls and other retail properties in the United States and international markets.

Selma Hall, also known as Kennett’s castle, is for sale for $24.75 million. The 2,400-acre property owned by Union Pacific includes the castle, as well as a conference center and golf course. The limestone castle is almost 12,000 square feet and was completed in 1854. Photos by Doug Abel, courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield.