🔥JD Sports fury as watchdog moves to block deal for Footasylum🔥

JD Sports today slammed Britain’s competition watchdog as it moved closer to blocking the retailer’s £90 million purchase of rival Footasylum.

The Competition and Markets Authority believes that the deal, agreed last April, “could leave shoppers worse off”.

The CMA has spent six months examining the acquisition and expressed concern that shoppers could see fewer discounts “for example from clearance sales and Black Friday promotions or receive a lower quality of customer services. It could also lead to less choice in stores and online”.

The watchdog has now asked JD to offer up remedies by February 25 or it will block the takeover and demand that JD sells the shoes retailer.

JD said the decision “demonstrates a complete misunderstanding of our market to an alarming extent”. It argues the rise of online retailers and big brands selling direct to shoppers means there is plenty of competition.

JD Sports executive chairman Peter Cowgill said: “Just take a walk down any major UK High Street or search for Nike or adidas trainers on Google and you can see for yourself how competitive this marketplace really is.

“The CMA’s provisional findings do not reflect the objective evidence.”

Cowgill argued too much weight was put on a relatively small survey of shoppers “rather than assessing the reality of how consumers actually shop on a national scale.”

Shore Capital analyst Greg Lawless said: “This deal isn’t anti-competitive and to suggest otherwise highlights that the CMA hasn’t fully understood the wider global sports retail market.”

FTSE 100 sportswear giant JD snapped up AIM-listed Footasylum after a torrid spell on the public markets. It listed at 164p in November 2017 and was sold for 82.5p a share.

Footasylum has less than 5% market share and is expected to contribute just 2% to JD’s earnings in the year to January 2020. It was founded in 2005 from a Cheshire store by David Makin, the co-founder of JD back in 1981.

JD has ridden Britain’s “athleisure” fashion boom and was the best performing stock on the Footsie last year. Today it said profits will still hit the top end of forecasts, at £404 million to £440 million. The stock rose 3% to 870p.

The CMA has placed increasing scrutiny on consumer sectors, with Sainsbury’s takeover of Asda blocked last year and a probe ongoing into Amazon’s investment in Deliveroo.